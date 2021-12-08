13 Fishing is a Florida based company that produces cutting edge baits, gear, rods, and reels for anglers of all skill levels. A company founded on the most important principle of fishing, the angler, 13 Fishing continues to be an industry leader in producing premier fishing equipment. Nowhere is that more evident than in their lineup of rods & reels.

No matter the budget, there is a line of products that will meet the angler’s needs. 13 Fishing’s growing product line of baits and soft plastics are also at the forefront of innovation in the industry. From the top of the water column all the way down to the bottom, and everywhere in between, 13 Fishing has proven fish-catching baits that are tournament tested and have produced major victories at the highest levels of the sport.

13 Fishing History

Jim Coble launched 13 Fishing (with the slogan “Make Your Own Luck”) in 2011 with a strategic focus on the ice fishing industry. Ice fishermen were both enthusiastic and were very passionate, according to Coble, who had expertise in the angler industry.

They weren’t getting the attention they deserved, so Coble’s company chose them as the target market for its early product development efforts. 13 Fishing’s product designers and developers produced novel rods and reels, and the company grew. Professional bass fishermen, sea captains, and ice guides are all sponsored by 13 Fishing.

It also funds high school and college bass fishing programs to assist future anglers in pursuing their dreams of becoming professional fishermen. In December 2020, Rapala VMC Corporation bought a 49-percent stake in 13 Fishing with the goal of taking the 13 Fishing brand global.

Best 13 Fishing Reels & Rods of 2021:

Tough as nails, reliable, and more capable than ever, the 13 Fishing Concept A2 Casting Reel is the ultimate fishing partner that you will never leave home without. Featuring a redesigned Low-Friction 6-Way Braking System, the 13 Fishing Concept A2 Casting Reel provides anglers with smaller, more relevant adjustments for lures of all weights. The new Bulldog Carbon Drag System also stops the biggest trophy fish you can find with 25lbs. of stopping power and the H.A.M. Hardened Brass Main Gear cut with Japanese Hamai Precision delivers unmatched durability.

Further enhancing performance, the 13 Fishing Concept A2 Casting Reel’s ultra-low palm fitting design features 25% more line capacity without increasing the overall size of the reel. Improved strength and toughness of the 13 Fishing Concept A2 Casting Reel can be seen through new design features like its Railed Clutch Cam and Water Channeling Design Intelligence. It’s packed with unique and patented 13 Fishing only features like the Arrowhead Line Guide, Beetle Wing Rapid Access Side Plate, and KeepR Integrated Hook Keeper as well. Offered in multiple precision tuned gear ratios, the 13 Fishing Concept A2 Casting Reel provides the performance, reliability, and features you need for day after day tournament level fishing.

Exceptionally lightweight and packed full of technology, the 13 Fishing Concept C2 Casting Reel delivers an unmatched level of performance that will make you want to cast all day and never put it down. Shedding weight while maintaining strength, the 13 Fishing Concept C2 Casting Reel is made from a proprietary Cast Iron Carbon material with genius engineering and design elements to create an ultra-lightweight frame that is super low in flex, which gives anglers the rock solid feel and performance of metal with zero-corrosion. The Ti-Armour Aluminum Gearing is also 8-times more resistant to environmental wear and delivers buttery smooth performance.

Its robust nine ball bearing system, including two High Spin Corrosion Resistant Bearings, six Stainless Steel Bearings, and one Dead Stop Anti-Reverse Bearing delivers incredibly smooth functioning, and it also comes equipped with a Generation II Hard Anodized Worm Shaft for increased torque. Giving anglers even more, 13 Fishing’s Arrowhead Line Guide, 22lb Bulldog Drag System, Low-Friction 6-Way Braking System, Reinforced Clutch Cam, KeepR Integrated Hook Keeper, and Beetle Wing Rapid Access Side Plate round out the highlights on this silver-pearl 5.8oz reel. Offered in every gear ratio you will ever need, the 13 Fishing Concept C2 Casting Reel is a lightweight, sexy reel with the power and speed to back it up.

For anglers who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd, the 13 Fishing Inception Sport Z Casting Reel combines eye-catching cosmetics with unmatched performance. Packed with exclusive features that have never before been offered at this price point, the 13 Fishing Inception Sport Z Casting Reel is designed with second generation Japanese Hamai cut gearing and CZB spool bearing technology, which promotes exceptionally smooth, extended casting.

Emphasizing seamless operation throughout a variety of techniques, the 13 Fishing Inception Sport Z Casting Reel is highlighted by a 6-way centrifugal braking system and a beetle wing rapid access system that allows anglers to adjust brakes on the fly. The Arrowhead line guide also works to increase the fluidity of line release, while a micro click cast control gives anglers the ability to make fine adjustments and accommodate a wide range of bait sizes and weights.

Promising exceptional strength and durability, the 13 Fishing Inception Z Casting Reel packs an impressive 18lbs of max drag, and comes equipped with Ocean Armor 2 Saltwater protection for extended corrosion resistance. Trickshop compatible, so anglers can create a custom look, the 13 Fishing Inception Sport Z Casting Reel blends attention-grabbing cosmetics with a laundry list of exclusive technologies to create a reel that performs as well as it looks.

Taking pole position with high-end features never seen before in its category, the 13 Fishing Origin F1 Casting Reel features a sleek and low fastback body shape that fits easily into the palm of your hand. Built with 13 Fishing’s Venti 20lb 6 Disk Carbon Drag System, the Origin F1 Casting Reel works in conjunction with the Instant Stop Anti Reverse gearing to put the power down and stamp out any hope a fish has at escaping before being photographed.

Ensuring seamless line release from your spool, the 13 Fishing Origin F1 Casting Reel is equipped with an Arrowhead line guide system to maximize your casting distance. Compatible with 13 Fishing’s TrickShop components, anglers can easily swap out parts to create a customized look, and rapidly exchange spools with easy access from the Beetle Wing Side Plate. Allowing for quick spool adjustments with an external magnetic control, the 13 Fishing Origin F1 Casting Reel will help you claim the top spot on the podium.

The newest addition to the performance and value-driven Origin Series, the 13 Fishing Origin R1 Casting Reel utilizes a range of signature technologies at an unbeatable price. Built with plenty of power for heavy-duty fishing tactics, the Origin R1 Casting Reel boasts an incredible 18lbs of max drag pressure so you can make quick work of reeling in that next big fish. Providing finely tuned adjustments with an external magnetic cast control system, this casting reel delivers smooth and stable retrieves with 5 total ball bearings.

Equipped with 13 Fishing’s advanced Arrowhead line guide system, the 13 Fishing Origin R1 Casting Reel promotes accurate, long-distance casting through seamless line management. Compatible with 13 Fishing’s TrickShop components, anglers can easily swap out parts for a completely customized look. Putting all the features in your hand so can put that next fish in the boat, the 13 Fishing Origin R1 Casting Reel is a highly capable caster that won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

Continue to defy the competition with the 13 Fishing Defy Black Spinning Rods. Offering technique specific actions and tapers crafted to provide the best presentation and fish fighting ability possible, the 13 Fishing Defy Black Spinning Rods are built using Japanese 24 ton durable and reactive graphite material that gives these rods bite without taking away from sensitivity.

Keeping anglers in contact with what’s under the water, the 13 Fishing Defy Black Spinning Rods feature a custom Evolve Seamless Reel Seat and a High Density Japanese EVA Split Grip Handle to reduce weight and improve balance, while also creating an ergonomic grip and super responsive sensitivity. Finished with lightweight Evolve stainless steel guide frames that utilize high polished Alconite inserts to maximize casting distance and reduce friction, the 13 Fishing Defy Black Spinning Rods deliver performance well beyond what you would expect from rods at this price point.

Rigorously tested and developed in the harsh Florida saltwater, the ONE3 by 13 Fishing Fate Green Spinning Rods are built to handle the toughest conditions, while maintaining outstanding value. Competitively priced without sacrificing quality, the ONE3 by 13 Fishing Fate Green Spinning Rods are built upon lightweight Japanese 30-ton HTC3 blanks that deliver the perfect balance of lightweight design and superior strength.

Fitted with high-end components, the ONE3 by 13 Fishing Fate Green Spinning Rods feature Evolve engage and cushioned reel seats with tangle-free guides and zirconium inserts that ensure smooth casting. Finished with hand-selected, AAA Portuguese cork handles, the ONE3 by 13 Fishing Fate Green Spinning Rods deliver everything that anglers need to target the largest fish in the harshest environments.

Delivering style and a performance driven design, the 13 Fishing Fate V3 Spinning Rods are fresh out of the 13 Fishing test lab and give anglers a rod series that is in a league of their own. Utilizing the proven PVG36T Japanese 36-ton blank construction, the 13 Fishing Fate V3 Spinning Rods are made from a super lightweight high modulus graphite that makes the rods incredibly balanced and nimble. They also feature a custom Evolve Soft Touch Reel Seat and Airfoil Carbon Grips, which increases gripping power and sensitivity at absurd levels.

Enhancing performance a step further, the 13 Fishing Fate V3 Spinning Rods are fitted with lightweight and durable Evolve Stainless Steel Guide Frames that utilize high polish Alconite inserts to maximize casting distance and reduce friction. Another fan favorite, each rod also comes with 13 Fishing’s Evolve Snaggle Tooth Hook Keeper positioned on the rear of the rod, which provides easy storage without the ability to snag upon casting. Offered in a wide selection of technique specific tapers, the 13 Fishing Fate V3 Spinning Rods deliver top shelf performance and style at an angler friendly price point.

The 13 Fishing Muse Black Spinning Rods are designed to deliver the perfect balance between form and function. A lightweight, performance-driven rod series designed for specifically for bass fishing, the series features dynamically sculpted curves and exclusive lightweight materials. The 36-ton Poly-Vector Graphite blanks provide exceptional sensitivity and power, and 13 Fishing also worked with Elite Series pros and rod designers to create Zonal Action Technology, which tailors each rod’s complex, and dynamic taper to perfection.

The Evolve Airfoil Carbon reel seats transmit kinetic energy from the blank directly into the palm of the angler, while providing an excellent grip, and high density EVA split grip handles balance out each rod perfectly. Whether its microscopic hair jigs on Lake Champlain or Roman Made swimbaits in Southern California, the 13 Fishing Muse Black Spinning Rods excel at every cutting edge technique required by tour pros and die hard anglers seeking to elevate the art of fishing with outstanding results.

Long casting, fast loading rods with smooth yet powerful tapers, the 13 Fishing Omen Green 2 Spinning Rods are up to the challenge of the diverse set of demands saltwater fishing presents. The proprietary 30 ton Poly-Vector Graphite blanks feature a slim profile yet deliver incredible strength and sensitivity, especially when compared to traditional graphite rods.

13 Fishing’s Zonal Action Technology also produces tapers and actions that deliver even the lightest baits with effortless precision, while providing the power and forgiveness needed to battle big fish. Finished with premium components including stainless 316 ALPS guides with Zirconia inserts, the soft touch reel seats seamlessly taper into 3A Portuguese full grip cork handles for all day comfort. Lightweight, powerful and perfectly designed for inshore fishing, the 13 Fishing Omen Green 2 Spinning Rods are in a league of their own.