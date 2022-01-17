Early spring can be both the most challenging and most rewarding season for bass fishing. As bass migrate from cold, deep waters to shallow, sunny flats, anglers must carefully track bass movement if they hope to get a bite — but when they do hook a fish, many more catches are likely to follow.

Large bass are also at their most vulnerable during the pre-spawn season, so if you are willing to venture into the cool and muddy spring waters, you may be lucky enough to catch your biggest bass of the entire fishing season.

In this article, we will help you fill your tackle box with the best early season bass lures and offer spring bass fishing techniques for a successful spring fishing trip.

HOW TO LOCATE BASS IN THE SPRING

The most critical step for spring bass fishing success is finding the spot where bass are biting. During the pre-spawn season, bass migrate from their wintering areas in deep waters to shallow flats where they will lay their eggs. Bass tend to follow similar migration patterns whether they are in a lake, pond, river or creek. The fish will follow underwater canals, ditches and ridges as they move towards the shallows. Depending on the size of the body of water, these migration routes can be a few dozen yards to over a mile.

Finding the bass migration route in the body of water you are fishing is key for successful spring bass fishing. As bass make their way to the shallows, they will linger in spots along points and ridges, especially where flat shallows meet steep drop-offs. Migrating bass can also be found around rocky areas, emergent grasses, docks and fallen trees. These are often the best places to hook bass in early spring.

As the temperature and weather change throughout the day, bass may move between areas of the lake or up and down in the water column. Even for seasoned anglers, locating bass in early spring can be a challenge, but it can certainly pay off. As bass emerge from the inactive winter season and prepare for spawning, they begin to feed heavily and will strike quickly at well-presented bait. By keeping a variety of bait and lure in your tackle box and paying attention to bass movement, you can fill your boat with bass in no time.

Tips For Spring Fishing For Bass:

Always Fish Out The Area

Bass usually congregate in one place during spring. It means that if you manage to catch one of them, you’ll end up catching many more in the same area.

After catching the first bass, you should cast again along the same point. If you fail to catch a second, you should try out different angles. If your efforts prove to be futile, you should try out a new spot.

Always Cast For Repeat Results

To catch many bass during spring, you need to be attentive and learn more about what works well and what doesn’t work well.

The main reason is because the bass’ behavior changes within a limited period depending on the weather patterns and the temperature levels. After finding a technique that works well, you should repeat it, and you’ll manage to catch more bass.

Monitor The Water Conditions

The spring weather is prone to frequent changes that you may have a hard time catching bass. The best way to go about the issue is to monitor the weather conditions if you want to catch more bass. After spotting an area where bass have congregated, you should take note of the depth, water color, bottom conditions, and temperature.

Such details will come in handy as you track down bass during your next fishing escapade.

5 Best Spring Bass Lures For 2022

1. Best Bass Lure for Big Prespawn Females: Megabass Vision 110 Jerkbait

The Vision 110 may now be widely available at retail prices, but a decade ago desperate anglers would pay triple figures for this jerkbait on the secondary market. The demand was so insane because it offers an easy-to-manipulate, distinctive darting action that calls fish from a distance or goads those nearby into striking. It’s a year-round tool, but few lures beat it in cold water situations thanks to its precision engineering. Sometimes the strikes come on the pause, just a subtle “tick” in a slack line, and other times the fish will literally try to pull the rod out of your hands. Fortunately, the lure comes with special sticky-sharp outbarb hooks.

It comes at a premium price tag, but hundreds of thousands of dollars in tournament winnings prove the Vision 110’s value. Get in the boat of any serious tournament pro and he or she is likely to have a stash of them from across the color spectrum.

Huge selection of colors

Huge selection of colors Comes with premium hooks

Comes with premium hooks Casts like a bullet Substantial price tag for a single lure

2. Best Lure for Searching for Concentrations: Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap

The Rat-L-Trap has a simple, hydrodynamic design that hasn’t changed in decades, simply because it works. The lure’s sloped nose and baitfish-shaped body produce a tight wobble, and the loud BBs inside create a ruckus. You can yo-yo it, burn it, or utilize a stop-and-go presentation to get fish to bite, and it calls them from a long way off to investigate.

Like “Kleenex” or “Coke,” a “trap” has become the universal term for lipless crankbaits. The reason for that is simple—it works from coast to coast.

There may be more recent entrants to the lipless crankbait field, but the Original Rat-L-Trap offers more size and color combinations than any other, and it’s a proven winner. It allows anglers to cover water fast and trigger bites. It may be at its best around vegetation, triggering strikes when you rip it free, but don’t hesitate to fish it in open water, too, where it replicates the look of just about any baitfish that swims.

Inexpensive

Inexpensive Great consistency

Great consistency Can be fished in wide range of depths Some chrome finishes flake off after use

3. Best Spring Bass Lure for Fishing Beds: Strike King Rage Craw

Strike King’s popular Rage Tail series of lures are meant to produce maximum action with minimal forward movement. Place this in a bed and the claws-up posture will lead to strikes. The Strike King Rage Craw’s body is soft enough to keep bass holding on, but durable enough to hold up against multiple bites.

The Rage Craw’s versatility makes it a necessity for every tackle box 12 months out of the year. Fished fast or slow, on another bait, or by itself, it perfectly replicates the favorite protein-packed food of every bass.

Sometimes, spawning bass need to be incited to strike. This requires placing a lure in a remarkably small zone. If you present something too big, they’ll pick it up and move it away without getting near the hook. A smaller craw style lure creates a big enough profile to threaten them while also maximizing your catch rate. Whether you’re finessing them or need to go in with an oversized hook, there’s a Rage Craw that fits your purpose.

Versatility, can also be used as a jig trailer or in a swimming presentation

Versatility, can also be used as a jig trailer or in a swimming presentation Durable soft plastic

Durable soft plastic Wide range of color choices Minimal action at rest

This crankbait will run 4 to 7 feet deep and is great for covering water and catching some of the largest pre-spawn females in the lake. My favorite color is called sungranny, which imitates a yellow perch.

I fish it on a Dobyns champion 764 crankbait rod, 6.4:1 Lews BB1 pro reel, and 10-pound gamma edge fluorocarbon. I look for rock-to-grass transition areas in that 4 to 8 feet deep zone, where largemouths are staging to spawn, and I am usually paralleling the bank unless it’s a major flat that I’m fishing. The key is making bottom contact with the bait and altering your retrieve speed to trigger reaction bites.

A swim jig is so versatile. I usually fish it around grass, but it’s also great to use around wood, stumps, and cypress trees. It allows me to cover water quickly, and it catches those giant pre-spawn brim-eaters.

I use a ⅜-ounce black-and-blue swim jig paired with a Googan Baits Green Pumpkin Krackin Craw. As far as line, I go with 50-pound Seaguar braid, and my rod is a Favorite Summit 7′2″ medium-heavy. My favorite way to fish the swim jig is very slow around any cover—popping the rod up and down to imitate an injured brim.

How to Pitch Springtime Bass in Matted Grass

Spring bass fishing success is usually linked to water temperature — find the warmest water and you’ll find the fish. Professional bass angler Patrick Walters shares some pointers on what to look for cover-wise, as well as how he employs the Tokyo Rig to enhance flipping and pitching heavy grass.

Matted grass is a springtime warm water magnet. Thick decaying plant matter increases water temps around the mat while also providing shade. Patrick shares his favorite soft plastic colors for the conditions as well as why the Tokyo Rig is an excellent alternative to traditional Texas-rigged flipping and pitching presentations.