Best Daiwa Reels & Rods of 2021:

Daiwa’s has grown from small beginnings in Japan during the 1950’s as a reel maker, into a global fishing tackle brand, serving anglers of all disciplines around the world. A true manufacturer, they have production points in Japan, UK and throughout the Far East. Developing cutting edge technologies and creating trend setting rod a reel design, they also bring forward thinking development in luggage, accessories and apparel.

Part of a European wide network the Daiwa Scandinavian office was set up in 2012 to handle sales and distribution in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. This office is also central to the development of tackle for Scandinavia as well as contributing to European programmes.

Daiwa has a history of design and technology. In addition it has always maintained an emphasis on innovation and quality. The result is a long list of product features, design and materials that have become standards for the fishing tackle industry. It is a long-standing record of innovation that has left a visible mark on the majority of tackle manufactured today; innovation that continues to advance the sport of fishing.

What Makes Daiwa Fishing Reels So Great?

Daiwa reels have been around for quite some time. The fishing supplies company made its first Daiwa spinning reel in 1955. Daiwa is a Japanese company, and like that country’s car manufacturers Toyota and Honda, it’s known for its products’ reliability and innovation. The company pioneered the use of carbon fiber material in fishing equipment. The reels are recognized for their ruggedness and reliability. Here’s how to choose the best Daiwa reel for you.

Spincast Reels: When in doubt, go for simplicity

The easiest fishing reel to use is a spincaster. The angler presses a button, holds it, and releases it when making a cast, allowing line to come off the spool. Spincast reels sit on the top of the fishing reel, like a baitcasting reel, but the reel’s components are covered by an outer cone with a hole at the top. That prevents dirt and grime from getting into the reel’s gearing, and allows line to come out aligned with the reel’s guides.

Spincast reels are ideal for beginner fishermen. They are easy to learn how to use, and there’s little that can go wrong in terms of bird’s nests and tangles. That said, serious anglers like spincasters because they are easy to make pinpoint casts–you simply press the button to stop the line from coming out. That’s an advantage when fishing weed beds with small openings.

Spinning Reels: Go ultralight, midweight, or heavy

Spinning reels have become ubiquitous in freshwater and saltwater fishing, because they are easy to use, reliable, and can be made small to handle very thin line, or large for extremely heavy line. They are not as easy to learn how to cast as a spincaster, but most people pick it up in less than an hour of practice. Spinning reels won’t tangle as easily as baitcasters do, and with the right maintenance, will last a long time—especially a Daiwa.

Baitcasting Reels: The benefits of a baitcaster

There are several good reasons to go with a baitcaster. Baitcast reels sit on top of the rod and release the line directly off of the spool and through the guides. Because the line spool sits perpendicular to the rod, the line doesn’t need to turn 90 degrees, as it does on spincast and spinning rods. That practically eliminates the chance of the line kinking. It also makes it easy to control casts, by using your thumb to control the amount and the speed of the line coming off of the spool.

The hardest part about using a baitcaster is making sure the spool doesn’t let out more line than is necessary. When too much line comes out too quickly, it can gather in a backlash.

But for the experienced angler, baitcast reels have several key benefits. You have more line control, which can pay dividends when you’re casting. The reels also can hold heavier fishing line for their size than spinning reels, and are stronger and better equipped to put the brakes on bigger fish. The learning curve is higher than that for spinning reels, but if you want to fish for big largemouth bass and other powerful species with big lures, a baitcaster is the reel to get.

Trolling Reels: Strength and durability

If you do a lot of trolling, whether it’s from a big boat or a small kayak, a trolling reel will make the process easier. A trolling reel is necessarily strong, because it has to handle the pull of a lot of line behind the boat along with the weight of the lure—and, according to the plan, a fish.

Daiwa makes trolling reels with manual line counters, which enable you to cover various water depths and put lures where you find biting fish. Premium trolling reels have electric line counters, making it easier for you to get and keep your lures in the strike zone.

Best Daiwa Reels & Rods of 2021:

Featuring a compact design, the Daiwa Tatula CT baitcast fishing reel is one that feels extremely light on the rod and much easier on the hands.

Despite having a smaller design, this is one baitast fishing reel that would deliver top-quality performance and one impressive feature of this top-quality fishing reel is it also features the TWS-T wing system which guarantees the smooth flow of your fishing line as well as ensuring far casting ability with precision and accuracy.

You would love its coloration, lightweight and small size as these factors put together makes it quite easy to work with and durability was taken into consideration when designing this top-quality reel as it is made using high-quality components which guarantee long-lasting use.

This quality fishing reel from Daiwa is one that also comes with an effective line aperture which ensures better casting experience while its lightweight design makes it easy for every user to handle and work with effortlessly.

The Daiwa Goldcast spincast fishing reel is one that boasts of professional and fine quality construction and it is one reel that you would fall in love with as it boasts of an oscillating spool combined with a durable material construction which guarantees a smooth cast and accurate winding level.

Some other notable features that would interest you about the Daiwa Goldcast Spincast Fishing Reel include; quality line, original multi-disc drag, nose cone, tungsten carbide pickup line, ball-bearing line and more.

Daiwa mega force is the best quality option for flip fishing due to its ultimate speed and twitchin’ bar feature.

The best aspect of the reel is its Magforce magnetic braking system just like the Daiwa tatula that keeps the cast smooth while the interesting thing about the reel is you can use it single-handedly once you have set it up. The reel gets you all covered for a successful and effortless cast.

On the top, Precision click drag adjustment works admirably by applying the mighty pressure while keeping the line strength. For best results, try the reel for a larger fish.

And guess what, the reel is pretty stylish and cool. In addition, the reel is durable and anti-corrosive so neither you t have to compromise on the looks nor the quality.

Daiwa AIRD is a multi-purpose reel designed for both freshwater and saltwater fishing having an excellent brake and drag.

The UTD drag gets you covered for retrieving heavy fish with fewer efforts. Combined with the MagForce brake, the feel gets multiplied, and not to mention, it doesn’t cause backlash no matter how distracted you get.

In addition, the reel is lightweight which makes it quite comfortable having I-shaped handles. Not only it is easy to hold but also cast farther so there’s no chance you could miss your favorite fish with this reel.

The Daiwa Tutula Elite Series has over 25 different variations of rod type, length, power, and action. There are both baitcasting and spinning rods in the series all of which are geared toward bass fishing. The rods are categorized by lure type or style including long cast frog, worm-jig, swimbait, search bait, crankbait, topwater, flipping, spinning, and universal. Daiwa had several top tournament bass anglers custom design these rods and made high-performance blacks to meet their requirements.

These rods are durably under the rigors of day in day out, heavy-duty use. The guides are made with carbon frames with aconite ring inserts which help make the rods rigid, sensitive, and have low line friction. Although designed for bass fishing the corrosion-resistant guides and EVA foam handles make it a good rod for saltwater fishing as well.

You have to go to far lengths at times to find fish, so having a rod that will travel well with you pays off. We found that is exactly where the Daiwa Megaforce Telescopic shines. It stores down to a minimum size of 1′ 10″ and extends all the way up to a 6′ 8″ rod, quickly assembled and ready for action or broken down in just a few seconds. It has a great feel for a telescoping rod and we had little trouble sensing the lure in the water and detecting bites. The rod was excellent when casting, going farther than other rods with each cast—something we appreciated when chasing after fish that jumped nearby.

The only real complaint we have about this rod is its lack of features. While it covered all the basics, it didn’t have some of the other rods’ unique features, like hook holders. Overall though, if you want a highly portable rod that casts well, look no further than the Daiwa Megaforce Telescopic rod.

Another telescopic fishing rod on our list is the Daiwa Ballistic X Tele-Spin telescopic fishing rod. The rod is available starting at 6.23 feet and goes up to 9.84 feet long. No matter what size rod you choose, the transport length of the fishing rod goes down to 22.44 inches; less than 2 feet long for easy transportation.

There are six total parts to the rod, with each of the pieces collapsing into one another when retracted. There are 5 Fuju O line guides made of deep-pressed aluminum, which makes it light and sturdy.

The Daiwa X45 carbon fiber is durable, lightweight, and flexible, making this a highly-functional rod setup for many types of fishing lines and lures. The handle of the rod is made of EVA rubber, making it comfortable and easy to grip while casting.

FAQs

Are Daiwa reels any good?

Yes, Daiwa reels are known for having high-quality affordable fishing reels. Their electric reels are very popular when fishing deep and as a kite fishing reel when targeting sailfish.

The Daiwa BG is one of the highest quality saltwater spinning reels on the market for offshore fishing. The Tatula Type-R baitcasting reels is used by professional bass fishermen. Daiwa’s conventional reels can be used for both freshwater and saltwater fishing.

Are Daiwa reels Made in Japan?

Daiwa electric reels and high-end reels are made in japan. Lower cost Daiwa products are often made in China, Thailand, and Malaysia. Some people think that fishing equipment made in Japan is of higher quality. However, in many cases, the equipment made in Japan has Japanese displays and user manuals so you are better off getting reels manufactures outside of Japan.

What type of fishing equipment does Daiwa Make?

Daiwa is a company that is world-renowned for its saltwater and freshwater fishing reels. It also makes fishing rods like the Daiwa Megaforce telescopic rod and Daiwa Emcast surf rods. The company also makes apparel like fishing hats, shirts, and backpacks. It also makes tools like the Sokkou knot tool, needle nose pliers, wire cutters, line cutters, and fishing rod holders. J-braid is a very popular braided fishing line made by Daiwa. Many people only think of Daiwa as a fishing reel company but they do have many other fishing related products.