The boat is in the marina! Jorge, from our hotel LA Sirena releases his first sailfish! Congrats!

What is a sailfish?

Sailfish are a type of billfish (like the blue marlin or swordfish). Originally, there were thought to be two species in the world, the Atlantic sailfish (Istiophorus albicans) and the Indo-Pacific sailfish (Istiophorus platypterus); however, no morphologic differences have been found between the two supposed species and most authorities now only recognize a single species, the Istiophorus platypterus.

The sailfish have been swimming around in the ocean since the Paleogene, about 60 million years ago! They are highly intelligent and outstanding predators, known to work as a team to drive schools of prey fish (such as sardines) up from the deep for easier feeding. Sailfish can live for 13 to 15 years; however, their average life span in the wild is of only 4 to 5 years.

How fast can a sailfish swim?

Sailfish are considered the fastest fish in the ocean. Sailfish speeds have been clocked as fast as 70 miles per hour. During predator-prey interactions, sailfish reached burst speeds of 7 m/s (25 km/h; 16 mph) and did not surpass 10 m/s (36 km/h; 22 mph).These outstanding species are practically created to be fast, with a streamlined body like theirs it’s no wonder why are sailfish so fast.

Where to Find a Sailfish

Sailfish are pelagic. In terms of fish, pelagic means a fish that inhabits the upper layers of the ocean or sea. They can be found from Mexico to Australia. When locating sailfish, you are looking for the fantastic four conditions. These four conditions are suitable water temps, good currents, water clarity, and baits.

Sailfish live in temperate and tropical waters. The sweet spot is 75℉. Sailfish migrate north on the Atlantic coast in spring and return to the east coast and southern part of Florida in the fall. They also migrate north in the Gulf of Mexico for the summer season just off the Florida Panhandle. This keeps them in warm waters but not too warm. When fishing on the Atlantic coast, the ideal months to fish for them are November-May with January and February being the best months. Be sure to dress warm! Fishing in the ideal water temps is one of the important conditions that will aid in locating a sailfish.

How to catch sailfish?

Sailfishing has the reputation it has for a reason. These fishes are very hard to catch because they are just so damn fast and powerful! Their large hard bills are frustratingly hard to hook sometimes if you are ill-prepared. On top of that, once a sailfish is hooked it puts up a challenging fight. This is not to say that catching a sailfish is impossible, in fact, lots of people have had a sailfish bite completely on accident. You just have to know what works and when to do it.

Of course, the first step is going where the sailfish are. Like mentioned before, one of the top destinations in the world for sailfishing is Mexico, more specifically Cancun and Isla Mujeres. Apart from having a world-class Sailfish population, they are awesome vacation spots to spend with the family, but more on that later.

Crucial to hooking a sailfish is having the right gear and knowing what to do with it. Here is some basic info to get you started.