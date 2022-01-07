Costa Rica is world famous for its consistent year round sportfishing action and for both inshore fishing as well as offshore fishing it is a true anglers paradise! The Fandango and its home, Quepos’ Marina Pez Vela (home of the annual Offshore World Championship!) are located on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. This gives the ability to fish several different currents offshore and the underwater structure for inshore action. We specialize in Fly and conventional fishing, as well as live-bait fishing.

Don’t worry about bringing drinks and food, everything is on board and if you need anything, just ask our mate Ricky. He will provide a wonderful onboard lunch that includes local tropical fruits, juices, soda, bottled water and beer. If you are lucky, he can also whip up some of the freshest sashimi you will ever have so don’t forget your wasabi and soy sauce! The only thing you have to think about is suncreen and a hat as you will be getting plenty of sun. We’ll take care of the rest and we’ll do our best to ensure you have the Costa Rica fishing experience of a lifetime!

Offshore Fishing

The fish species we can expect to raise while offshore generally include Pacific Sailfish, Blue Marlin, Black Marlin, Mahi Mahi/Dorado, Wahoo and Yellowfin Tuna. From Quepos, we usually don’t start trolling until we reach the edge of the Mid America Trench (about 25 miles off shore), where the bottom quickly drops to a depth of well over 600 feet.

This is usually where the fish are as different currents bring in nutrients which atrackts both billfish and other species of fish. Be sure to keep your eyes open while trawling off shore, sea turtles, breaching devil rays, large schools of spinner dolphins and the occasional Humpback whale are regular sightings during our offshore trips.

Inshore Fishing

For those of you looking to try some of the exciting inshore action for Roosterfish, Giant Cubera Snapper, Grouper, Pacific Snook, Spanish Mackerel and the many other surprises such as Jack Crevalle, Corvina and Catfish, we have our favorite “honey holes”.

A day fishing inshore can be added to your offshore package or we can offer you inshore packages based on four anglers. Of course we can customize anything according to the number of anglers in your party and your schedule.

Costa Rica Fishing Calendar

There are two basic seasons, that follow the weather here, December to April, and May through November. December to April, This is prime billfishing season and the best action is often offshore. We do not usually encourage inshore at this time of year because having the right live bait is essential, which is hard to find at this time, and without it, it could be a long boat ride, ask us if bait is available for inshore. There is no additional charge if we are able to source them. Its all about getting you on fish!

May to November Depending on weather and currents this time of year can provide limitless variety of action, Giant Cubera Snappers, Marlin, massive schools of Tuna along with the ever present Sailfish give an angler an almost endless variety of action. Dozens of world records have been set here for each of these species.

What is Fly Fishing?

Now that we understand at a high level what fly fishing is, let’s dive a little deeper into the actual mechanics.

Fly fishing is a real art, which is part of what makes it so much fun. Not only are you outdoors, in some of the most beautiful places in the world, but you also have to focus on your technique, and adjust it based on the type of fish you are trying to catch, and the specific location you are in. Sometimes even different gear is required as well.

Let’s take a look at fly fishing set-up first. With traditional fishing, the end of the line has hook, some weights, a float, and very thin and lightweight fishing line is used. The bait on the hook, and attached weights allow you to make a cast that gets good distance. The float then holds the bait at a particular depth in the water. If all goes well, the fish smells or sees the bait, bites, gets caught on the hook and you have dinner.

Fly fishing works very differently. When fly fishing, you are casting an extremely lightweight “fly” out on the top of the water or just below the surface of the water. The fly really has no weight itself, and the presentation of the fly onto the water has to be very delicate to avoid scaring the fish. To compensate for the lack of weight on the fly a combination of casting technique and fly line set-up is used.

Freshwater Fishing vs. Saltwater Fishing

There’s often a debate amongst anglers over which destination is the most popular for pulling out impressive catches – saltwater or freshwater. Now, both of them have their attractive attributes; some freshwater regions are surrounded by beautiful mountains and scenic views, whereas saltwater spots almost give you the freedom of the Earth.

Although, in order to try and settle the debate, we thought we’d discuss different factors to determine which one really is the best…

Size of fish

There are a variety of lakes, rivers and reservoirs throughout the world that house some monster fishes, such as striper and catfish. Plus, freshwater anglers tend to utilize lighter rods and lines, which means the battle to secure a fish can be extremely enthralling. However, considering oceans make up the bulk of our planet, the size of fish which can be captured in saltwater far exceed those in freshwater.

Winner: Saltwater

Quality of fishing spots

When you consider quality, you tend to consider the variety of fish available, and the amount of people trying to catch them at the same time. With freshwater, you’re usually limited to the lake or river where you’ve set up, so you can choose what fish you catch or how big the crowds are. But, with saltwater, there are a multitude of spots which consist of unique fish and if the crowd’s too big, just move elsewhere.

Winner: Saltwater

Excitement factor

Let’s be honest, what would you rather do as an angler – whiz around the ocean in your boat, trying to catch huge fishes which require every bit of strength you have, or sit at a lake waiting to see some ripples in the water? Of course, ninety-nine percent of anglers would choose the ocean!

Winner: Saltwater

Skill level

A wonderful thing about freshwater fishing is that complete beginners can master the art and improve their skillset. There’s no need for expensive gear, your own boat or tons of experience, because you can head to locations which inhabit smaller fish to start with. On the other hand, saltwater fishing requires a higher level of expertise, which is why most people sail off into the ocean once they already know how to fish.

Winner: Freshwater

Taste of fish

Fish if fish, which means that both freshwater and saltwater can offer a delicious meal if you manage to catch something. Freshwater can put things like trout and striper onto your table. But, when you’re out at sea, you can potentially secure things like tuna and salmon, which everyone knows are full of incredible flavour. Maybe it’s the natural salt in the fish, or the lack of pesticides which are common in freshwater?

Winner: Saltwater

Ultimately, there’s a majority decision victory for saltwater, but freshwater is a brilliant option for beginners. It’ll allow you to ease into the fishing world and will provide you with plenty of fun, memories and experience. Although, if possible, venture out into the sea and see what you can catch – you’ll absolutely love it! The statements within this article are merely an opinion, they are not based upon actual facts.

Fishing During Different Seasons

The best times to fish are always early in the morning from 6:am am to 9:00am, late morning to afternoon from 9:00am to 1:00pm or afternoon to dusk from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Fish are much harder to find in hot days or too cold days. Learn what are the best times to fish during different seasons in the year.

FISHING DURING SPRING

Early Morning: Fish aren’t biting. The water is cold and doesn’t heat up because the sun is low and the rays bounce off the water. Best to wait until a week or so after thaw, as spring turnover takes time for the water temperature to even out to 39.2 degrees. Late Morning-Early Afternoon: Fish are biting off and on. The water begins to warm up because rays begin to penetrate the water. Remember to fish the downwind shoreline, as the winds will push the warmer surface water along with surface food into that area. Afternoon-Early Evening: Fish are eating a lot because their metabolism and digestion are cranked. Water is warm because the sun is directly overhead.

FISHING DURING SUMMER

Early Morning: Fishing is excellent from before sunup to just before mid-morning. At this time of year there is abundant food and cover for fish, so finding hungry fish can be a challenge. Late Morning-Early Afternoon: Fishing is poor for most of the day. Fish move to deep water to cool off. Afternoon-Early Evening: Fishing is excellent from early sundown until dark as the waters cool and fish rise up from the depths.

FISHING DURING FALL