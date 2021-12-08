When we talk about budget fishing reels, the names that come up usually include KastKing, which rightfully gained its place among the most popular manufacturers in the industry.

The company has proven to be a noteworthy opponent. Not only because of its products’ top-notch quality, but also because it provides you with premium features that other companies would charge you the double for.

All things considered, are KastKing fishing reels any good? We’ll tell you all about it, and we’ll shed some light on some of the best KastKing fishing reels.

Why KastKing Reels

KastKing reels are among the best on the market for a number of reasons. For one, they’re budget-friendly, compared to other brands. Despite that, they’re packed with useful features, and they’re designed using high-end materials.

KastKing reels come with top-notch ball bearings that stand out among the other brands for their smoothness and agility. Additionally, the reels are suitable for both beginners and professionals. In fact, their ease-of-use can turn anglers into pros. Not to mention that they have the KastKing Intrusion Shield System that protects the reel’s body from the water.

The most common complaint about KastKing reels is their durability, but it’s a controversial factor.

Some users reported that minor mechanical issues appear when they use the reel, but they’re easily repairable. On the other hand, some new buyers have doubts about the reels’ life expectancy because, in their words, the price is too good to be true.

All in all, KastKing reels are worth their cost. They’ll do just fine, considering the price tag they come with. Plus, they boast a powerful drag and a solid frame. The longevity may not be as you expect, but that’s the best you can get at this price range.

Where are KastKing Reels Made?

Anyone that’s curious about where are KastKing reels made will be happy to find out that they are made in the USA. That’s right, it all started by a few college friends in Syracuse, New York because they enjoyed their fishing trips on the Finger Lakes.

They decided to combine their business and technology skills with their passion for fishing and created quality fishing tackle affordable to everyone. In March 2013 the Eposeidon company was up and running, ready to create the KastKing brand.

Their main goal is to keep fishing fun and affordable, having the equipment designed by anglers for anglers. Today, they are selling their products all over the world and winning many industry awards everywhere. Please note, that some of their cheaper models are made in China.

Types Of Kastking Bait Casters

Kastking is a widely known company in the manufacture of quality and reliable baitcasting reels. There are different KastKing baitcasters including, Low Profile KastKing baitcasters, Round and Line Counter bait casters.

Low Profile Bait Caster

Low profile KastKing Baitcasters include Kastking Royale Legend GT Baitcasting Reels and KastKing Kapstan Elite Size 300. These bait casters have a palm side and handle side. Left-handed bait casters have the handle on the left side, and right-handed bait casters have the handle on the right side.

Round Kastking Bait Casters

The Round baitcasting reels are perfect for longer casting. They are also ideal for catching larger fish and casting heavier lures. They are robust and primarily used for salty waters. Some examples of Kastking Round bait casters include KastKing Rover Round Baitcasting Reel.

Line Counter Reels

These baitcasting reels are perfect for repeatability, especially when the fish are maintaining a narrow depth. They are also ideal when you don’t want the erratic action caused by banging the bottom. An example of the KastKing Line Counter Reels includes Kastking Rekon Line Counter Trolling Fishing.

KastKing Saltwater Bait Caster

When fishing in salty waters, you require a bait cast. Most anglers use these bait casters in salty water since you can enjoy large offshore and small inshore fishing.

KastKing saltwater bait casters include KastKing Rover Round Baitcasting Reel, and KastKing Royale Legend Low Profile bait caster. These bait casters are preferred for their quality and impeccable performance.

KastKing Freshwater Bait Caster

Fishing in freshwaters is not as tasking as in salty water. Getting a good baitcaster reel for freshwater will help you enjoy an amazing fishing experience and enjoy catching smaller fish. KastKing Freshwater Bait caster reels includeKastKing Royale Legend II Baitcasting Reels.

Best KastKing Fishing Gears of 2021:

Let’s start with a reel that outperforms models from Abu Garcia and Daiwa, but has a lower price. You can buy it on Amazon for about $40. What do we get for this money?

Firstly, there are already 12 ball bearings inside, so there is no doubt about the smooth operation and durability of the product. Besides, brass gears and carbon drag are inside. When tested, it proved to be quite good – it can withstand loads of up to 18 pounds. At the same time, the weight of the reel is small – 7.5 ounces, thanks to the anodized aluminum from which the body is made.

Double brakes inside, a reliable centrifugal brake plus a magnetic system for added precision. When choosing a line, you are also not limited – you can use both a monoline and a braided one. The reel performs well when fishing for trout, perch, and pike.

The KastKing Sharky III reel is more robust in design and smoother than its predecessor. For production, a highly effective three-cylinder carbon fiber is used, which allows it to be used for catching large fish. Product features include 11 shielded bearings made of stainless steel. To protect the device from moisture, the KastKing KISS system is used, which allows to increase the life of the device.

The handle of the reel is removable. It can be attached both on the left and on the right side, depending on the preference of the fisherman. The reel has a unique bracket and ready spool. The fisherman no longer needs to use support when releasing the line. The reel body is resistant to saltwater due to carbon fiber housing. The model does an excellent job with any fish thanks to its powerful carbon fiber drag that can withstand up to 40 pounds of load.

The build quality has left many buyers stunned as they were not expecting it to be so sturdy. The reel is both larger and heavier than other models. It also comes with a parts list that makes it very easy to change and replace parts. The line spool is also quite solid and of luxurious golden color. Recent buyers have all complimented on the metal and solid body construction.

Compared to many other models on the market, it is extremely high-tech and built with bulletproof steel. Its nylon drive tooth makes for an incredibly smooth fishing experience. Also, the spool release button is perfectly sized, and the EVA grip makes it slip-proof.

In short, this KaskKing unit boasts versatility like no other reel. It is ideal for bottom fishing and trolling. Since it can be used in freshwater and saltwater, it is worth every penny. Investing in such a durable piece of equipment won’t have you regretting your decision.

Recent buyers are reported to have said all positive things about this model. It has a great pushbutton break on the knob that allows for appropriate storage. It is also designed with a forward and reverse switch, which is easily accessible. The drag is both stable and smooth. It is overall well-constructed and has made quite a place on the market.

It is loaded with features at a very low price. It can turn any angler into a pro. It is lightweight and made from a computer designed balancing system, which gives it an upper hand. It is also packed with nine quality ball bearings. It looks good, works well, and the cost is good. It definitely stands out.

This unit is loaded with features. It is an excellent addition to any fishing tackle collection that you own. Boasting a powerful drag, quality ball bearings, sleek and sturdy design, and much more, you definitely get more than what you pay for.

Everyone who has gotten their hand on this model has been pleased. It has helped them avoid the confusion and hassle of trying to select the right flies and tools that you would need to get started. It is a complete package and a must-buy for those new to fishing.

This model gives you everything you need to go and catch fish. It’s one of the only complete kits built and made in a way that helps beginner fly anglers get started right away. The choice of accessories and tools in the kit provides you with everything besides a fishing license. The build quality and the four-piece graphite fly rod is also unmatched.

A fishing kit with high-quality gear and a reel that is adjusted for perfect balance can be quite expensive, but Kastking has yet again delivered what they promised. Along with making fishing fun and enjoyable, this kit is the best way to get started with fly fishing at the lowest price possible.

The Zephyr Bait Finesse reel is extremely lightweight and fast. Weighing just 5.6 oz, this attractive reel has a durable aluminum frame, spool, and handle. The attractive bright orange spool sits in a solid black frame and is definitely eye catching. The spool holds 75 yards of 4# mono that winds on evenly thanks to the dynamic design line guide.

This reel is designed for line weight from 4 pound to 8 pound test, making it the perfect reel for chasing big freshwater fish. The reel has 6 double shielded ball bearings for fast, smooth operation and quick line pickup.

In terms of number of online reviews on various sites, the KastKing Royale Legend Fishing Rods would be considered the second most popular fishing rod variation from KastKing.

This is another rod line from KastKing that has about 20+ variations of casting rods & spinning rods that come in 1-piece or 2-piece variations.

The best way to describe these rods is that they were created for serious bass anglers that enjoy fishing with certain techniques. Each rod option’s length, size, action, and power were created with a certain fishing technique in mind.

KastKing also makes the KastKing Speed Demon Bass Fishing Rods Series – which is similar to the before mentioned Speed Demon Pro Tournament Line, but with a couple less options and some slightly different features.

There are 11 different technique specific models in this fishing rod line. Two of those are spinning and the rest are casting rod options.

Those technique specific options include Carolina Rig, Crankbait, Flippin’, Chatter Bait, Frog, Jerk Bait, Jig Worm, Spinner Bait, Shakey Head, Drop Shot, and Square Bill Crankin’. I think most bass anglers will find a rod that fits their preferred fishing technique.

If you’re looking for a high-quality 2-piece spinning rod, the KastKing Royale Select Fishing Rod is a good option. This spinning rod is made from carbon matrix KastFlex graphite, which is durable and sensitive.

No matter how you like to fish, this spinning rod is versatile and built to fit a variety of styles. The Fuji line guides allow for excellent casting distance and accuracy. The reel seats are made from high-strength nylon for a stable base and all-day comfort. Even though this rod can be broken down into two pieces, it performs just as well and with as much sensitivity as a one-piece spinning rod. Whether you prefer bass fishing or trout fishing, this spinning rod is an excellent addition to your collection.

One downside of the KastKing Royale Select Fishing Rod has to do with its tip. The tip is not quite as stable as some other fishing rods, and it can easily break off if you are not careful with it.