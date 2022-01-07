We offer several different fishing trips and packages, both offshore and inshore. The main difference between trip deals and package deals is that trip deals don’t include accomodations at Hotel La Sirena and airport ground transfer. Of course we can customize anything according to the number of anglers in your party and your schedule. For more information, feel free to contact us!

Offshore Trips & Packages

1-Day Offshore Package

Our 1-Day Offshore Package can be booked from $499 per angler! (package based on group of 4 anglers) Full package price is $1996.- The fish we can expect to raise while offshore generally include but are not limited to: Pacific Sailfish, Blue Marlin, Black Marlin, Mahi Mahi/Dorado, Wahoo and Yellowfin Tuna.

From Quepos, we usually don’t start trolling until we reach the edge of the Mid America Trench (about 25 miles off shore away), where the bottom quickly drops to a depth of well over 600 feet. This is usually where the fish are as different currents bring in nutrients which atrackts both billfish and other species of fish.

Be sure to keep your eyes open while trawling, sea turtles, breaching devil rays, large schools of spinner dolphins and the occasional Humpback whale are regular sightings during our offshore trips.

Don’t worry about bringing drinks and food, everything is on board and if you need anything, just ask our mate Ricky. He will provide a wonderful onboard lunch that includes local tropical fruits, juices, soda, bottled water and beer. If you are lucky, he can also whip up some of the freshest sashimi you will ever have so don’t forget your wasabi and soy sauce!

The only thing you have to think about is suncreen and a hat as you will be getting plenty of sun. We’ll take care of the rest and we’ll do our best to ensure you have the Costa Rica fishing experience of a lifetime!

1-Day Offshore Trip

You can book a full day of Offshore fishing on the Fandango starting at just $288,- per angler! (trip based on group of 4 anglers) Full trip price is $1150,- The fish we can expect to raise while offshore generally include but are not limited to: Pacific Sailfish, Blue Marlin, Black Marlin, Mahi Mahi/Dorado.

Inshore Trips & Packages

For those of you looking to try some of the exciting inshore action for Roosterfish, Giant Cubera Snapper, Grouper and the many other surprises we catch we have our favorite “honey holes”. A day fishing inshore can be added to your offshore package or if its inshore only that you want we can offer you several packages based on four anglers.

1-Day Inshore Package

1-Day Inshore Fishing Package starting from just $425.- per angler! (package based on group of 4 anglers) Full package price is US $1700.- The fish we can expect to raise while fishing inshore generally include Roosterfish, Giant Cubera Snapper, Grouper, Pacific Snook, Spanish Mackerel and many other surprises such as Jack Crevalle, Corvina and Catfish.

2-Day Inshore Package

2-Day Inshore Fishing Package starting from just $715.- per angler! (package based on group of 4 anglers) Full package price is US $2860.- The fish we can expect to raise while fishing inshore generally include Roosterfish, Giant Cubera Snapper, Grouper, Pacific Snook, Spanish Mackerel and many other surprises such as Jack Crevalle, Corvina and Catfish.