Ugly Stik is a subsidiary company of Shakespeare, a fishing equipment retail company. Ugly Stik is best known for its fishing rods. Shakespeare, originally called William Shakespeare, Jr. Company, was founded by William Shakespeare, Jr. in 1897 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The William Shakespeare, Jr. Company changed its name to Shakespeare in 1915, then moved its base of operations to Columbia, South Carolina in 1970. In 1976, Shakespeare introduced the Ugly Stik rod.

In this article, we’ve put together a collection of the best Ugly Stik Fishing Poles that are currently available on the market. To help you find the perfect Ugly Stik Fishing Pole among a wide variety of options, we constantly update our collection with new and trending models. When you make any purchase from our independently chosen collection, we may earn some commission.

IS SHAKESPEARE’S UGLY STIK REALLY WORTH THE HYPE?

If you’ve ever pictured Darth Vader chillin’ on a lake, fishing, and drinking beer, this is probably the rod he was holding. The slim build and the black and red color pattern make the GX2 a really eye-catching fishing rod.

Looks are important when you’re trying to impress fellow enthusiasts, but can the GX2 actually fish? Read on for details about the actual build and capabilities of this sci-fi looking rod.

Spinning, Baitcasting Or Combo

Ugly Stik isn’t known for their casting rods. However, that has changed in recent years as they’ve caught up with other brands in their price range. Now they have a few different casting rods that are great.

Casting rods do very well when throwing large lures that have some weight to them. The reels used on these rods have great torque and strength. Allowing you to quickly pull in bass from weeds or other hazards that might snap the line.

However, they do not do well with lighter equipment or with newer anglers. They can be difficult to learn how to use. So an angler who is new to casting could spend the day picking out tangles in the reel instead of actually fishing. So, if you’re new to fishing then use a spinning reel. It’s much easier and has a smaller learning curve.

If the bite is slow then sometimes it’s best to downsize your lures. That’s where a spinning reel comes into play. These small hooks and light lures work great on this setup. A baitcasting reel wouldn’t be able to throw them half the distance spinning reel could.

Combo rods and reels are great for someone who is not quite sure how to pair a rod and reel together. These come with the reel already attached to the rod and oftentimes they even have lines already attached to them. Making them ready to take to the water immediately after purchase.

The convenience of a combo rod is unmatched and with Ugly’s you know you’re going to get something dependable and well made.

Best Ugly Stik Fishing Rods of 2021:

Anyone who’s been alive since the late 70s has probably held an Ugly Stik rod in their hands. The old models were not too pretty. They weren’t too bad; it’s just that the design was very rudimentary compared to what other companies offered at the time.

Despite the early unfortunate look, Ugly Stik rods were a statement of durability and precision. They were and still are great tools to have for finesse fishing applications. After a few decades, Ugly Stik got much less ugly, so it can now be proud of the appearance too. A good example of how they maintained high quality construction while also improving on the design is the GX2 model.

The Ugly Stik Elite scores an impressive 9.8 out of 10 and is by far the one of the most popular Ugly Stik’s out there. This spinning rod was built to last which is something we’ve come to expect from an Ugly Stik and comes with a 7-year warranty for an added piece of mind. This fishing rod is much faster and lighter than the standard rod which is still one of the best sellers of all-time.

The Elite spinning rod is available in numerous sizes from 4’ 6” to 7’ 6”. Many users have reported that when outfitted with a lightweight reel it feels like you’re holding next to nothing which is great for long fishing expeditions. The durable design makes these rods great even under load, despite the weight of the rod itself. At these prices, the Elite spinning rod can’t be beat.

This Ugly Stik combo gives you the best of both worlds which gives you four styles and sizes to choose from. This versatile rod and reel combo is available in 4’ 8” to 7-feet in length along with ultra-light, medium, heavy, and a medium heavy style. With a price that comes in less than many high-performance rods without the reel, this is a great Ugly Stik combo at an even better price.

This Shakespeare GX2 spinning fishing combo introduces the first reel by the manufacturer made specifically for an Ugly Stik. Some of the highlight features include soft touch handle knobs, double anodized aluminum spool, and two pinion bearings that help minimize the wear on the internal parts of the reel.

The lightest Ugly Stik ever made, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Casting Rods are made using an innovative construction that pairs the Ugly Stik’s legendary durability with heightened sensitivity. Made use Shakespeare’s exclusive Ugly Tech Construction, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Casting Rods are made from 100%, 24-ton graphite that produces a lightweight, well balanced design with crisp actions.

Fitted with Ugly Stik’s Solid Graphite tip, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Casting Rods provide increased sensitivity that allows anglers to identify subtle changes in bottom composition and tepid bites. Providing maximum durability and ensuring long rod life, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Casting Rods are equipped with a Ugly Tuff, one-piece stainless steel guides that eliminate insert loss, and stand up to all types of tough line, including braid.

Increasing comfort and connection, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Casting Rods are made using Fuji Soft-Touch reel seats and Winn split grips that provide outstanding traction. Backed by a 7-year warranty, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Casting Rods combine Ugly Stik’s unmatched durability with an improved sensitivity, giving anglers the best of both worlds.

Catering to the needs of demanding, yet price conscious anglers, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Elite Casting Rods provide an unmatched level of strength and dependability. Featuring 35% more graphite for less weight and more sensitivity, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Elite Casting Rods are built using an Ugly Tech construction, which delivers the legendary durability that anglers have come to expect. Bolstering toughness where you need it the most, the Shakespeare Ugly Stick Elite Casting Rods are fitted with a clear fiberglass tip that enhances ruggedness.

Built to stand-up to the toughest conditions imaginable, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Elite Casting Rods are built with Ugly Tuff guides that provide seamless line management and years of performance. Offering tough-as-nails performance, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Elite Casting Rods are built for anglers who demand more, while spending less.

Experience the legendary Ugly Stik toughness with the Ugly Stik Tuff Spinning Reels, and fish with a reel that works as hard as you do. Made for the angler demanding maximum durability out of their gear, they feature an Ugly Tuff aluminum body complemented by a machined aluminum spool for infallible performance.

In addition to the rugged exterior, the internals boast five shielded stainless-steel ball bearings for ultra-smooth and consistent retrieves every time you put a line in the water. If you’re looking for a reel that can take as many hits as it can dish-out, pick up one of the Ugly Stik Tuff Spinning Reels that can stand up to the toughest of fights, without breaking the bank.

Pairing Ugly Stik’s unmatched durability with next-level sensitivity, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Spinning Rods utilize a number of signature technologies and high-quality materials to give anglers the best of both worlds. The lightest Ugly Stik ever made, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Spinning Rods are made using Ugly Tech 100%, 24-ton graphite blanks, which result in perfectly balanced, crisp actions.

Allowing anglers to feel more than ever before, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Spinning Rods are made with Ugly Stik solid graphite tips that provide unequaled sensitivity. Delivering true bulletproof performance, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik Carbon Spinning Rods are fitted with Shakespeare’s exclusive Ugly Tuff one-piece stainless steel guides that eliminate insert loss and boost efficiency with all line types, including braid.

FAQs

What is the material of the grip in Ugly Stik elite spinning rod?

Premium type cork grip has been used in the grips giving you a better hold of the stick.

Does the rod have enough sensitivity?

The use of graphite in the fishing rod body increases the sensitivity to a great extent.

What is the exact length of the fishing rod?

This fishing rod is available in one piece and the total length including the grip is 7.6 ft.

How heavy is the rod?

The fishing rods from Ugly Stik are usually lightweight and this one from the same brand has a weight of 9.6 oz.