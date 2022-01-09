You have your tackle box stocked with new lures, a great new saltwater spot picked out, and an open day on your schedule. It just might be time to get out on the boat or over to the pier and wet a line if the fishing conditions are right. But how to tell if it is the best time to go saltwater fishing? Read below to get tips from the pros so that you too will know the best time to saltwater fish in your area.

WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO GO SALTWATER FISHING:

The best time to go fishing can vary quite a bit. However, before we dig into the details we can make one blanket statement: fish just about everywhere are almost always active at sunrise and sunset. These periods of changing light levels trigger feeding behavior in all kinds of predatory fish. Saltwater fishing will be affected by countless variables, but the major influences are: Weather, Light Levels, Tides and Currents.

Weather

The weather impacts saltwater fishing in many ways. Wind is a major factor since it can drive bait up onto a shoreline, create lots of ambient water-noise or make some areas churned up and muddy. Cloud cover is another factor, which we’ll cover more in the section on light levels. Weather’s effect on water temperature is an important consideration as well, since it will affect the places and depths the fish are most comfortable at.

And as fronts pass through the changes in barometric pressure can also have an effect; with many species feeding increases immediately before a cold front, but slows during and after a storm or front hits. Fishing after a front pushes through can be poor and can continue to be poor for a day or two.

Tides and Currents

Tides and currents have a huge impact on success in saltwater fisheries. They affect water level, and a shallow area that holds fish during a high tide might be a bare mud bank during low tide conditions. Conversely, depressions in the bottom or a channel that remains deeper than the surrounding waters can have excellent fishing during a low tide. As a general rule of thumb, a changing tide and moving currents are best while static or neap tides with little moving water are commonly slow fishing times. Since tides and currents are predictable, it’s possible to look up a tide chart and determine what time of day might be best to try fishing before you ever leave the dock.

One thing you have to remember about fish and their relationship with tides and currents: it can change with time, and the other variables we’re discussing. The fish in any given spot may feed best at the end of an outgoing tide for days, weeks, or even months, and then change their pattern to feed best at the beginning of an incoming tide for one reason or another. Determining the patterns fish establish and tracking their changes is one of the great challenges of this sport, and there’s only one rule you can count on: the moment you have those fish figured out, they’ll probably change their ways!

Light Levels

We already mentioned that daybreak and sunset are a great time to fish, and this is in no small part because of the changing light levels. Many anglers believe that the changing conditions makes it tougher for prey to spot and evade predators. But the position of the sun isn’t the only variable in play. Heavy or intermittent cloud cover also has an effect, as does rainfall. Fish often feed strongly in low-light conditions, and light levels can also determine what color lures are most effective at any given time.

While there’s no perfect way to predict how the fish will respond to color choice, remember this rule of thumb: look at the water, and match your lure’s color and finish to the water color. When the water condition and sunlight make the water look green, green color lures are often effective. But when they make the water look brown, root-beer colors are often a better pick. And when the sun’s high and bright in the sky reflective lures often work well, while in lower light conditions, lures with a matte finish often do the trick.

TYPES OF SALTWATER FISHING

When it comes to saltwater fishing, there’s really no shortage of destinations to choose from. You can cast off the sands of your local beach or the planks of a pier, or you can venture out onto the open ocean in a kayak, canoe or boat. As long as you’re in the ocean and using saltwater fishing gear, you’re on the right track. Ultimately, choosing where to fish really comes down to a combination of personal preference, and what fish you want to catch.

SURF FISHING

When you’re surf fishing, you’ll either be standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf. When you’re first starting out, you may be surprised at the variety of fish you can catch off the shoreline; but aside from deep-sea game fish, you can actually catch most saltwater fish without ever going out onto the ocean. This makes it a great starting location for many beginners, and it’s easy to learn.

Recommended Saltwater Surf Fishing Gear : Your surf fishing rod should be between 12 and 15-feet long with large line guides. Combine your rod with a large saltwater spinning reel and a 20 to 25-pound test line for the best results.

: Your surf fishing rod should be between 12 and 15-feet long with large line guides. Combine your rod with a large saltwater spinning reel and a 20 to 25-pound test line for the best results. Recommended Saltwater Surf Fishing Bait : Shrimp, mullet and squid are simple and reliable baits for surf fishing. Shrimp will attract most species of fish, but use caution as they can easily pull it off the hook. For bait that will last longer, but attract less species of fish, try using mullet or squid.

BACKWATER AND FLATS FISHING

If you’re feeling ready for some hard fights with game fish like Tarpon, head out for some inshore backwater and flats fishing from a flats boat, skiff or kayak. For a freshwater fisherman just getting into saltwater fishing or an intermediate-level angler these locations will feel comfortable and familiar. You can find a variety of species in these inshore waters, like Flounder and Spotted Sea Trout.

Recommended Saltwater Backwater and Flats Fishing Gear : Choose a 6 to 7-foot medium-action saltwater fishing rod and combine it with a spinning or baitcaster reel. Add a 15-pound test weighted line for the best results.

: Choose a 6 to 7-foot medium-action saltwater fishing rod and combine it with a spinning or baitcaster reel. Add a 15-pound test weighted line for the best results. Recommended Saltwater Backwater and Flats Fishing Bait : A gold metal spoon is going to be a go-to lure virtually anywhere you saltwater fish, and backwater and flats fishing are no exception. Invest in several of these lures in case of a line break, and some soft plastic jigs.

BAY FISHING

Saltwater fishermen will experience some of the best fishing around reefs, hills and shallows when they partake in saltwater bay fishing. Bays are coastal bodies of water that connect to a main body of water. They tend to be large and somewhat enclosed, making them an ideal fishing location to find a variety of saltwater sport fish, baitfish and crustaceans.

Recommended Saltwater Bay Fishing Gear : You’ll have the most success when you bay fish with a 7-foot heavy-action rod combined with a spinning or baitcaster reel. Add a 20-pound monofilament line and you’ll be ready to go.

: You’ll have the most success when you bay fish with a 7-foot heavy-action rod combined with a spinning or baitcaster reel. Add a 20-pound monofilament line and you’ll be ready to go. Recommended Saltwater Bay Fishing Bait : Bring a combination of live and artificial bait while you’re out in the bay. Bring gold metal spoons, some white bucktail jig lures and live bait like shrimp to experiment and see what the fish are biting.

DEEP-SEA FISHING

Deep-sea fishing is saltwater fishing for the angler looking for a challenge and the adrenaline rush that comes from long, hard fights with big game fish. This type of saltwater fishing isn’t necessarily recommended for the beginner fisherman unless you bring a guide, and is best-suited for the more seasoned angler because you’ll be going out onto the open ocean, far from shore.

Recommended Saltwater Deep-Sea Fishing Gear : You’ll be able to catch a wide variety of game fish while you’re deep-sea fishing, so you’ll want to bring several different rods depending on what fish you want to catch. In general, you can get by with a 6 to 7-foot medium-action offshore fishing rod with a heavy baitcaster reel and 20-pound test monofilament line. If you’re going for deep-sea bottom fishing, however, you’ll need 50-pound line.

: You’ll be able to catch a wide variety of game fish while you’re deep-sea fishing, so you’ll want to bring several different rods depending on what fish you want to catch. In general, you can get by with a 6 to 7-foot medium-action offshore fishing rod with a heavy baitcaster reel and 20-pound test monofilament line. If you’re going for deep-sea bottom fishing, however, you’ll need 50-pound line. Recommended Saltwater Deep-Sea Fishing Bait : Catching deep-sea game fish is going to heavily rely on technique and experience, so experiment with both live and artificial baits for bottom fishing and jigging, like cut squid, threadfin herring, deep diving plugs or deep-sea bottom jigs.

: Catching deep-sea game fish is going to heavily rely on technique and experience, so experiment with both live and artificial baits for bottom fishing and jigging, like cut squid, threadfin herring, deep diving plugs or deep-sea bottom jigs. Saltwater Deep-Sea Fishing Safety Tips : While you’re deep-sea fishing, stay abreast of weather conditions before and during your trip. Evaluate navigation charts before you go out onto the water and bring a GPS along with a VHF radio to call for help if needed.

7 Tips for Saltwater Shore Fishing Success

Before I bought a boat, all of my coastal saltwater fishing was done from shore, mostly from beaches along the Gulf of Mexico and on adjoining bays. Even though I’m a boat owner now, I still fish from shore quite a bit.

I will drive the boat out to barrier islands, spits and points, park it on the bayside and walk to the Gulf side to pick on pompano, flounder, whiting and reds in the surf. There is nothing quite like standing knee deep in teal tidewaters while a pompano is peeling your drag.

If you are shore bound and looking to do some fishing by foot along the Gulf of Mexico, here are a few simple things to keep in mind.

Put spring and fall migrations in your favor

March, April, May in the spring, and September, October, November in the fall are the best times to sample the Gulf Coast beaches. This is when spring and fall migrations of all types of fish are the strongest. Since being shore bound means sitting in one spot, you put the odds in your favor when the fish are moving the most.

Bay to ocean transitions are prime

Always try to apply your shore fishing efforts somewhere near passes, cuts, tips, points or capes that transition from the ocean into bays, estuaries or lagoons. Obviously, fishing the jetties or “the rocks” inside passes and cuts that connect the ocean to bays is prime, but it can get crowded.

Don’t overlook the beach stretches a half a mile on either side of the passes. Yes, the cut or pass is the primary funnel for bait and fish, but there are a lot of fish that like to hang out on either side of the passes, too.

The points of peninsulas and barrier islands are premium hot spots for shore fishing as well. Many state parks along the Gulf of Mexico are positioned at the ends of these points allowing public access to the best fishing spots.

Early and late is best

This old adage applies to saltwater shore fishing as well, especially when beaches are crowded, like during spring break. Get to a good spot at first light before all the beach activity starts and you can have a nice red or a few pompano in the bucket before the first umbrella pops up on the beach.

Evening time also works well, especially if a big thundershower runs everyone off the beach late in the afternoon. Once the storm passes in the evening, the beaches are usually quiet and it’s a great window to take advantage of some shore sitting with a rod or two.

Real bait is better

I am an artificial lure devotee, but shore fishing is one time I’ll make an exception. When fishing from shore you are primarily sitting still and waiting on fish to come to you. Casting and reeling artificials like you’re in a bass tournament is just not the right vibe.

I’ve tried just about every kind of bait when shore fishing and fresh shrimp is hard to beat. Simply stop at a local seafood market and buy a half a pound of fresh shrimp. It stays on a hook better than frozen shrimp and you don’t have to fret about keeping it alive.

Heavy rigs not needed

So many times I see shore anglers bring giant surf rods rigged with heavy weights and line to the beach. They hook whole dead mullet or squid on a giant hook, heave it out there a country mile and what they mostly catch are big stingrays, sharks and bull reds over the slot limit. If you want to take something tasty home for the grill like pompano, redfish or flounder, a simple Carolina rig with a 1- to 2-ounce weight sweetened with a half to whole fresh shrimp on it is about as deadly as it gets.

Troughs of travel

Speaking of troughs, when fishing on a beach, keep your eyes peeled for darker troughs, back flows and holes. Fish use the troughs and bars to migrate along like highways. When doing so, they feed in the longshore currents flowing down the troughs. In this way, these troughs become just like a river with current and you should fish them as such, keying in on eddies, cuts or any irregularities along the trough.

Somewhere along the beach you will also notice “backwashes” or “returns” where the water flushed up on the beach by a wave returns or washes back into the ocean. These little places where the water flushes back in are the feeding points for pompano and redfish foraging along the trough for small crabs and sand fleas.

Equipment considerations

One thing I relish about shore fishing is its simplicity. All you need are a couple of 7- to 8-foot spinning rods with about 15-pound-test braid, a small tackle bag/box with extra Carolina rig tackle (weights/beads/hooks), a spool of 15-pound-test fluorocarbon for leader and some pliers. Don’t forget the pliers! There are indispensable when trying to get hooks out of deep-hooked fish.

My carryall is simply a 5-gallon bucket. I put a bag of ice in the bottom of the bucket, throw in my bag of fresh shrimp and a bottled water. If you want to settle in for a while, bring a chair.

Once you catch a few fish, ice them down in the bucket and you’re living large knowing you got fresh seafood for the grill.

How does Barometric Pressure Affect Saltwater Fishing?

Barometric pressure is a factor that some people tend to forget because, unlike wind and rain, can not be seen.

Firstly, we need to define this term …

Barometric pressure can be explained as a weight of air in the atmosphere which is exerted to the earth surface.

When talking about pressure, small daily fluctuations will not have a great effect on fishing.

Its connection to storms is what makes a difference, and you should search for those significant drops.

Having a barometer may come in handy, especially if you are fishing from a boat, as it can be used as a sign of bad weather arriving.

You should pay attention to weather fronts.

Most fish species become more active and feed aggressively just before a cold front. Cold front, when it arrives, will increase the pressure and it will affect the fish in a negative way.

Barometric pressure is also connected to storms. As it changes when the storm hits, during the storm and immediately after, the fish activity is going to be reduced. Storms, especially tropical, are characterized by a drop of pressure.

With increasing pressure, weather stabilizes, and when it reaches its highest point, it will usually be sunny and calm, so the fish are going to be calm. This increasing period, before reaching the highest value, can be good.

Dropping pressure is characterized by bad weather and it will increase fish activity. This dropping time is the best for fishing. As it reaches the lowest point, fish will start slowing down, if the storm is in progress.

From this we can conclude that fishing during changes in barometric pressure is the best, especially if the pressure is dropping.

During standard barometric pressure values, which can last for days, especially in summer, fish are going to behave normally.

FAQs

When is the best time to fish?

Any time you can go fishing is the best time to fish!

What is the best time to go fishing from a boat?

Any time you can go fishing from a boat is the best time to go fishing from a boat! If you don’t own a boat but you’re interested in fishing from boats—and you should be—check out our Boat Finder Tool to see which one might be best for you and the areas you’d like to go fishing.

Do brackish water tides matter?

Yes, absolutely. Tides and currents have the same effects in brackish water as they do in saltier waters.